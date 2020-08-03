Stern warning to prosecutors when presenting evidence in rape trials

A full bench of the high court in Johannesburg has asked the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng to ensure correct training for prosecutors to enable them to present proper evidence in cases involving rape victims.

This follows a judgment on Friday in an appeal by a man who was sentenced in connection with three counts of rape and one of kidnapping by the Soweto regional court.

Thabang Molaza was sentenced to life imprisonment for each of the three rape charges. .

On Friday, one judge set aside two of the three counts of rape and the count of kidnapping, and substituted the sentence for one count of rape with a 10-year jail term.

However, two judges of the full bench set aside the convictions and sentence for rape, and replaced it with a finding that Molaza was convicted on one count of rape.

Molaza was sentenced to life imprisonment for that one conviction.

In the case, the complainant testified that on February 25 2012 Molaza approached her in the company of four of his friends.