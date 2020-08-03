SAB stops R5bn investment because of alcohol ban 'which affects a million livelihoods'

South African Breweries (SAB) announced on Monday that it had “halted” R5bn in investments in the country over the next two years because of the ban on alcohol sales.

SAB said it had cancelled R2.5bn in investments for 2020 and another R2.5bn was being reviewed for 2021.

The funds, according to the company, were previously scheduled as part of its capital allocation programme for this financial year, while an additional R2.5bn planned expenditure for the next financial year was now under review.

“The cancellation of this planned expenditure is a direct consequence of having lost, as of August 3 2020, 12 full trading weeks, which effectively equates to some 30% of annual production,” said SAB’s finance vice-president, Andrew Murray.

“This decision is a result of the first, and the current, suspension of alcohol sales which has led to significant operating uncertainty for ourselves, our partners, as well as colleagues in the industry, including participants in the entire value chain, and which affects over one million livelihoods across the country,” he said.