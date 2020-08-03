Open provincial boundaries and let us breathe, hunting sector pleads

SA’s multibillion-rand hunting industry is being suffocated by the government’s Covid-19 lockdown regulations and jobs, revenue and wildlife conservation are on the line, the hunting industry says.



Professional Hunting Association of SA Eastern Cape representative and Blaauwkrantz Safaris co-owner Eardley Rudman, 47, said on Sunday the country’s hunting industry, worth R12bn a year, desperately needed interprovincial travel to be opened up...

