Norma Gigaba 'a bit traumatised' after cold night in jail, says her lawyer

Norma Gigaba was under emotional strain after spending a night in a cell away from her children after her dramatic arrest by the Hawks at the weekend, her lawyer says.

The mother of two has since regrouped, hiring a high-level defence team, including advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to represent her in court on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

Speaking outside the magistrate's court in Hatfield, Pretoria, on Monday after his client had made a brief appearance, attorney Victor Nkwashu said: “She’s a bit traumatised because of spending a winter night in custody away from her children.

“She was coughing a lot on Saturday but she is in good health.”