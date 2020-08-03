Nelson Mandela Bay school governing bodies sceptical about new calendar

Nelson Mandela Bay school governing body chairs are sceptical about the department of basic education’s decision to reopen schools on August 24, with some calling for the remainder of the school year to be forfeited.

John Walton Secondary School and McCarthy Senior Secondary School SGB chair Donovan Buys said schools should remain closed for the rest of the year, unless the government provided a clear plan to ensure all schools’ needs are met.

“The thing is, we have been complaining about the same things that have resulted in schools closing every other week, yet there hasn’t been communication of any solutions, so what will have changed between now and August 24? Nothing,” he said.

“It seems the government is looking at temporary measures to a long-term problem.

“Covid-19 cases are still rising like they were before schools closed and parents and learners are still scared. What is the actual solution?”

Northern Areas Schools Readiness Programme chair Aarief Davids said it was best for schools to remain closed with the exception of grades 7 and 12.

“Our sentiment is that schools should focus only on grades 7 and 12 so they can write exams, but all the others should be promoted to the next grade because what can they learn in the remaining three months of the school year?”

Davids said he would meet with SGB chairs over the matter in the week.

Mfesane High School SGB chair Siphiwo Dayimani said it was unrealistic to expect pupils to complete the year from August 24.

“There simply isn’t enough time for pupils to cover everything, even with the new calendar,” he said.

“The department of education must do the right thing and forfeit the year.

“Let pupils return to school next year.

“Just focus on ensuring grades 7 and 12 are able to complete and let all other grades be condoned to the next grade next year,” he said.

Northern Areas Education Forum chair Richard Draai said the main concern was the spike in Covid-19 infections.

He said schools’ readiness would depend on the pattern of infections in the next three weeks.

“Right now we just have to wait and see how the situation will be in the next three weeks.

“When schools did open there was an issue of very low attendance and we foresee the same thing happening if schools open while infections are rising.

“No parents want to send their children to a school with Covid-19 cases.

“We hope the government will keep a close eye on infections,” Draai said.