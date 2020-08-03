Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS staff on strike

IPTS staff are on strike amid claims they were yet to receive their salaries and wages for July from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

According to Spectrum Alert CEO Trevor Harper, 25 buses and 100 minibuses from Libongolethu would not be operating on Monday.

He said the lockdown regulations had caused a delay on the side of the municipality.

The Herald reported in January that IPTS workers had gone on strike, with buses at a standstill for almost two weeks, as workers refused to work until they were paid their wages.

The cause of the late payment at that time was due to the municipality computer system being down in December.

The late payment affected about 250 drivers, security, support staff, cleaners who operated the buses and feeder taxis to the system.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki was sent a media inquiry regarding the strike and said he would respond.

This is a developing story.

- HeraldLIVE