Murder accused Jens Leunberg lived off his mother — prosecutor
The protracted trial of murder accused Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler continued in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday and heads of argument by the state and defence are expected to be heard throughout the week.
German nationals Leunberg and Adler are accused of the murder of fellow countryman Claus Schroeder in August 2009...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.