Murder accused Jens Leunberg lived off his mother — prosecutor

The protracted trial of murder accused Jens Leunberg and Kristina Adler continued in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Monday and heads of argument by the state and defence are expected to be heard throughout the week.



German nationals Leunberg and Adler are accused of the murder of fellow countryman Claus Schroeder in August 2009...

