‘Beast in Him’ director urges men to speak out against abuse

Men should be more vocal against the mental illness in men that causes them to abuse women and children, Xabiso Zweni, writer and director of the award-winning theatre production Beast in Him, said.

Zweni who lives in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Township, said the cast had 24 female actors from high schools and three males.

He said the award for the piece, produced by Masifunde’s Academy of Creativity, recognising creative excellence and innovation had been announced on July 31.