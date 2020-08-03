‘Beast in Him’ director urges men to speak out against abuse
Men should be more vocal against the mental illness in men that causes them to abuse women and children, Xabiso Zweni, writer and director of the award-winning theatre production Beast in Him, said.
Zweni who lives in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Township, said the cast had 24 female actors from high schools and three males.
He said the award for the piece, produced by Masifunde’s Academy of Creativity, recognising creative excellence and innovation had been announced on July 31.
“The Beast in Him was inspired by a musical that we did last year called Bhuti is the Beast, and we decided to revise the story to fit in with the virtual National Arts Festival.
“The core inspiration of the story was the atrocities of the mental illness displayed by men in our society through the abuse or killing of women and children.”
Zweni said he had written a play in 2019 titled Rape Textile, which had been inspired by the alleged rape of two Nelson Mandela University students in 2017 in their laboratories.
“The woman who was forced to watch her friend being raped asked me to make a play. Men need to understand the effects of their actions due to their mental illness.
“That woman told me she had been afraid, she had wanted to stop the criminal, but had been afraid to do something that would lead to them being killed.
“She was traumatised by the experience, she was haunted by the thought that she could have done something.
“This is why I believe men should be more vocal against gender-based violence,” Zweni said.
He said he had once tried to stop a young man who was beating his girlfriend, but his friends had stopped him, saying he could die.
In a community meeting elders had told him to not stop the abuse.
He said by the time people reported incidents to the police it would be too late.