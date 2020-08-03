Andile Lungisa finally caves in
When forced to explain why he had defied a decision of the ANC’s national bosses for two years, Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa on Sunday penned his letter stepping down from the city’s executive while members of the Eastern Cape disciplinary body watched.
His letter comes after the party’s national executive committee (NEC) decided in 2018 he should step down while he is appealing his assault court case...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.