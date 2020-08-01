Western Cape records another 30 Covid-19 deaths

This means the province has a recovery rate of over 80%.

Winde said 1,311 people were being treated for Covid-19 in government and private hospitals, 279 of whom were in ICU or high-care wards.

“We have introduced new therapies including the use of dexamethasone and high flow nasal oxygen in our hospitals to treat patients, but preventing infection is still the best way to keep people over the age of 55 and those with comorbidities safe. Every life we lose to Covid-19 is one too many and we can all play a part in protecting the vulnerable and help to save lives,” Winde said.

A total of 418,585 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Western Cape to date.

TimesLIVE