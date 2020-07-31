Woodridge family providing meals for community

Woodridge has come to the aid of thousands of needy people in neighbouring communities through their latest charity initiative the Feed 4 Challenge.

College headmaster Derek Bradley said the support from the surrounding community had been unwavering after the devastation caused by a fire at the school in 2017.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic strain it has placed on so many households, the school leadership took the opportunity to reciprocate and provide food to the hungry.

“The Feed 4 Challenge was established in response to the great need we have witnessed in the surrounding community after the outbreak of the pandemic,” Bradley said.

“We are proud of our staff, students, parents, old scholars and trustees for not only driving the initiative but donating to the cause and making it as successful as it has been.”

The parcels are made up of a 3/4 cup of rice, 1/2 a cup of barley, 1/2 a cup of lentils, three tablespoons of stock powder and two tablespoons of soup powder, as well as cooking instructions.

Each parcel costs about R10 to make up and can provide a meal for four people.

Since the middle of May, the Feed 4 Challenge has raised more than R17,000, which equates to about 6,800 meals.

The parcels are made up by staff on campus and subsequently distributed to various groups of people who need support.

So far, just more than 900 packs (equivalent to 3,600 meals) have been handed out to a number of initiatives, including For The Love Of Giving, the Flower Reserve School, Flower Reserve Old Age Support Group, Club Charlo (also an old age support group in Thornhill), as well as to the Tharros Child and Youth Care Centre.

Another batch of parcels is set to be delivered to beneficiaries next week.

Ansie van der Westhuizen of For The Love Of Giving said: “I cannot begin to say how grateful I am to Woodridge for the assistance they have provided through this initiative.

“It came at a time when our reserves had been pretty much depleted, which made it that much more significant to us and those we were able to help.

“These parcels, to which we add a meat substitute and fresh vegetables, are delivered in person to beneficiaries and often ensure meals for up to a week in households where there is little to no income under the current circumstances.”

