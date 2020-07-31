Western Cape Covid-19 deaths 'fewer than 10 a day' by end-September: Panda

Experts monitoring the coronavirus pandemic on Friday predicted Covid-19 deaths would decline to fewer than 10 a day by the end of September in the Western Cape.

“We hit the peak [in the province] on June 24 at a level of 52 deaths a day, and since then it’s been gradually declining ,” Piet Streicher of Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) said during a radio interview on CapeTalk.

Panda is comprises a voluntary group of actuaries, economists, data scientists, statisticians, medical professionals, lawyers, engineers and business people who have been analysing the human cost of the pandemic in SA.

The Western Cape was initially considered to be the country's epicentre of the pandemic, but health authorities are now cautiously optimistic it has passed its peak of infections.

Streicher said being the initial epicentre was an advantage going forward.

“There is actually an advantage to get through it first. That means the pandemic will be over for us before all the other provinces.

“We can already say the Western Cape will have fewer than 10 deaths a day by the end of September. That’s looking really promising. It means we will be able to get back to normal sooner, and have a better chance of opening industries so all people can work again.”