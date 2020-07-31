We survived Covid-19 together
My name is Simtembile Mgidi and I am a reporter from The Herald. I am married to Abulele Mtanase and when we discovered we were both positive with Covid-19, our greatest fear was losing each other to the virus.
My world was turned upside down, I was shocked, I wasn’t ready, because I still had a lot to achieve...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.