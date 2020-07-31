Teaching support project to focus on physical science

STEM in Action, which supports selected schools with lectures in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, has had to adapt its programme due to the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Having previously assisted those in grades 10, 11 and 12, it will be focusing only on physical science teaching for matric pupils.

It is now recording its Boost summary series and the Boost experiment series at the Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale laboratories.

This is to support matric physical science pupils to prepare for their trial exams after lectures with pupils and educator empowerment sessions were halted due to the pandemic.

The summary and experiment series are expected to be distributed or collected in mid-August, according to STEM in Action operations manager Tarin Roberts.

“The lockdown affected us badly. We couldn’t transport pupils to our laboratories as we used to,” Roberts said.

“Before the lockdown, we offered various support projects for the different schools.

“We targeted schools that are close to us, some of those schools are Kwezi Lomso Comprehensive school, Pearson and Khumbulani High School.

“We have schools from Motherwell and as far as Kirkwood. We have three laboratories that schools’ could book.”

She said with a subject like physical science it needed to be practised. This meant schools that did not have laboratories were missing out.

“The pupils before the lockdown would come with their educators, they’d have access to our equipment to conduct their experiments, log their data on our laptops which made it easier to grasp the data.”

She said they checked via social media to see if teachers and pupils were coping during the lockdown through their Community of Science social media groups.

They discovered matric pupils needed support to summarise the syllabus to be ready for their trial exams.