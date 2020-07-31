Parents of boy barred for wearing isiphandla demand apology
The family of a nine-year-old boy barred from a Christian school for wearing isiphandla (a traditional bracelet made of animal skin) is demanding that the school send their son for counselling and also develop plans to reintegrate him.
In a letter of demand by the family's lawyers, which Sowetan has seen, the parents are also demanding that disciplinary action be taken against those who barred their child from the school...
