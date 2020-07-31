Outpouring of grief for ‘people’s person’ Phumeza Pepeta
Neighbours came to pay their respects to the family of slain Uitenhage mother Phumeza Pepeta and to join a candlelight vigil for the popular 45-year-old who was murdered at the weekend.
Pepeta was fatally shot while attending her father’s funeral at the Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, on Sunday, allegedly by a man dressed in a wig, high heels and a skirt (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/news/2020-07-29-his-wig-fell-off-and-we-realised-who-the-shooter-was/)...
