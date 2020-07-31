Nelson Mandela Bay residents fed up with unbearable stench from illegal dumpsites
Waking up to the smell of decaying waste and helpless to do anything about it is the reality faced by a bedridden Missionvale woman and her neighbours, who have been pleading for years with the municipality to clean the illegal dumpsite between them.
Patricia Nophelele Rodolo, 54, who is paralysed from the waist down following complications while giving birth in 2004, said since she moved to Tromp Street in 2014 the situation at the dumpsite directly across the road had gradually worsened...
