Leaked document reveals new proposals for 2020 school calendar

Contrary to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on July 23 that the academic year “will go beyond 2020”, it has been proposed that the school year end on December 15 for pupils in grades R to 11.

This is among the proposed amendments to the 2020 school calendar, according to a leaked document presented to a Hedcom workshop on July 28.

Hedcom comprises the director-general of basic education Mathanzima Mweli and the superintendents-general of education of the nine provinces.

According to one of the suggestions, the 2020 school year “should not be carried over to the first quarter of 2021”.