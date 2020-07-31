End of an era as Pool City Walmer closes its doors

PREMIUM

A local home to punk fusion, a last stop for students on a late night out or the odd competitive game — Pool City Walmer was an integral part of Port Elizabeth’s social scene for the better part of 19 years.



And while many were devastated to see portions of the building demolished this week, marking the end of an era, owner Rayno Botha said if all went according to plan, he hoped to reopen the Walmer branch once the devastating effects of Covid-19 had subsided...

