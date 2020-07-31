David Makhura wants jail time for PPE scams

The allegations of tender corruption against Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku are serious and cannot be ignored.



This is according to Gauteng premier David Makhura, who yesterday announced that he has placed Masuku on leave of absence pending a full investigation into a R2.2bn personal protective equipment (PPE) tender scandal...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.