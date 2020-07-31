News

#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA

By Orrin Singh - 31 July 2020
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country. 

According to the 2019/20 crime statistics released on Friday, 31,064 contact crimes were committed using knives. 

Firearms came in second with 20,927 contact crimes committed using firearms, which includes pistols, revolvers, high-calibre and homemade guns. 

A list of the most common weapons used to commit murders, attempted murders and assault in SA.
Image: SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele announced the annual crime statistics on July 31 2020. The statistics, which cover a period from April 1 2019 to March 31 2020, showed an increase in rape and carjackings, while murder reached the highest number in a decade.

