Wear a mask or face a fine, taxi associations warn drivers

“If you see a [taxi] driver not wearing a mask during a trip, report him,” warns Themba Kubheka, secretary of the Greater North Taxi Association in Durban.

This follows dozens of complaints from commuters about taxi drivers who defy regulations to slow the spread of Covid-19 by not wearing masks or wearing them incorrectly during trips.

“Some taxi drivers are not wearing their masks, some wear it on their chin and that is not acceptable ... We will be running a campaign to teach them about the importance of safety especially during the pandemic,” said Kubheka.

“Most of our drivers were ignorant to the fact that this is serious, but now they are starting to see the seriousness of the situation. We are pleading with them to always wear their masks, sanitise and wash their hands before and after every trip,” said Kubheka.