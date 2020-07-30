WATCH | SANDF officials caught on camera smoking
Videos of three military officers caught enjoying a smoke break during the funeral of anti-apartheid veteran Andrew Mlangeni have caused a buzz on social media.
The officers were caught on camera by Newzroom Afrika smoking on Wednesday with their face masks down, lighting their cigarettes while standing close together.
Video clips and photos of the officials circulated on Twitter and left many, including the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (Fita) chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni and the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (SATTA), demanding answers.
Under the lockdown, the sale of tobacco products was banned four months ago.
It is unclear whether the SANDF members were smoking cigarettes that were purchased before the ban or if they even had receipts for them, as stipulated by police minister Bheki Cele.
In May, Cele said people carrying cigarettes would have to produce receipts for them.
At the time of writing this article, the SANDF had not issued a statement regarding the incident.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say.
Where did you get the cigarette and when did you get the cigarette? pic.twitter.com/uu0MdIffTP— Sinenhlanhla Mnguni (@SinenMnguni) July 29, 2020
Considering the #tobaccoban on legal tobacco products that is destroying thousands of jobs, and harming millions of consumers... how did these officers get cigarrettes? #LiftTheBanSA #saveourjobs @LIFTTHEBAN_SA pic.twitter.com/Ren4PZZ44b— SATobaccoAlliance (@TTASouthAfrica) July 29, 2020
Didn't General Bheki Cele say that anyone caught smoking in public would have to produce the receipt to prove they bought it before lockdown?— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 29, 2020
Bloody hypocrites! https://t.co/UkBSSpljuY
So, where did these uniformed ppl get the cigarettes from🤷🏿♂️ #NkosazanaZuma and #BhekiCele ??? pic.twitter.com/7pmSBVyWBj— Bob "The Jammer"Mabena (@mabena_bob) July 29, 2020
So these comrades just had a lifetime supply of cigarettes... pic.twitter.com/bYFhYA53xD— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 29, 2020
We now know without a doubt where the cigarettes confiscated by the SAPS and SANDF from local shops go. pic.twitter.com/K3HfpJO98A— Lorenzo White (@IAmLorenzoWhite) July 29, 2020
We shall await the explanation,poor people are kicked as if they looted billions just for being in possession of a single pack of cigarettes 🚬,these regulations must be for everyone. Bheki Cele go and arrest ,let them show you where they bought! pic.twitter.com/hGFXdyiPG2— Patrick Sindane (@sindane3) July 29, 2020