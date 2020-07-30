R6m KZN hospital burnt to the ground to protest its use for Covid-19

A security guard has been injured and a R6m hospital building in northern KwaZulu-Natal burnt to the ground, allegedly to protest the hospital being used as a Covid-19 facility.

In a statement on Thursday, the KZN department of health said it was shocked at the torching of a new centre at the Catherine Booth Hospital, at Amatikulu, near Eshowe, in the early hours of Thursday.

"It is believed that the torching of this brand-new centre – which was also burnt down three years ago - is linked to disquiet among sections of the community over the conversion of a section of the hospital into a Covid–19 treatment facility," said the department.

The centre, which was used as an admin block, had recently been rebuilt after it was torched in 2017.

"The incident, which also saw shots being fired, took place between midnight and 1am, and left a security guard with a facial injury," said the department.