Kleinskool man accused of killing Selwyn April, 21, pleads not guilty

A 26-year-old Kleinskool man charged with the 2018 murder of Selwyn April, 21, has denied any involvement in the crime, claiming he was asleep at home at the time, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Thursday.



Jerome Kiviets pleaded not guilty to six charges including one of murder, two of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...

