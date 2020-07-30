Sewage still pouring through Cradock Four cemetery

Raw sewage is still flowing across Cradock’s Lingelihle Cemetery, resting place of famed anti-apartheid activists the Cradock Four, despite an assurance from Chris Hani District Municipality that the flow would be plugged at the weekend.

The district municipality maintained on Wednesday that it had fixed the problem — but a range of other people monitoring the situation painted a different picture.

Mbulelo Goniwe, 62, son of Cradock Four member Matthew Goniwe, said the pollution was worse than when it first materialised a week ago.

“It’s clearly now drifting across the cemetery into the river.

“Chris Hani District municipality has been promising to fix it since day one and now we cannot reach them on their phones.

“We are helpless and quite distraught. It is shameful.”

Supporting Goniwe’s view, photographs posted on Wednesday on the Cradock Speakout Facebook page showed the effluent dammed up between gravestones.

DA councillor Rika Featherstonehaugh said she had checked the situation on Wednesday from a vantage point opposite the cemetery, on the west side of the Fish River.

“It’s terrible. You can see it coming down in four or five places.

“There must be thousands of litres of sewage running down from the cemetery into the river.”

All the sewage from the township of Lingelihle on the east side of the river was channelled through a pipe which ran adjacent to the cemetery, then over the river to the waste water treatment works.