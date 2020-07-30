Fraudster Nombiba freed after just one year in jail

PREMIUM

Convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba is out on parole after spending a mere year of his five-year sentence in the St Albans prison.



The former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC Ward 20 councillor was sentenced on April 26 2018 for fraud and money laundering, but eventually only started serving his sentence in July 2019. ..

