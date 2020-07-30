News

Drive-by 'march' under way as suspects appear for Hartswater killings

By Iavan Pijoos - 30 July 2020
Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were attacked on their smallholding in the Northern Cape on Sunday. Five people have since been arrested in connection with their murders.
Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, went missing after they were attacked on their smallholding in the Northern Cape on Sunday. Five people have since been arrested in connection with their murders.
Image: Supplied

Five suspects are expected to appear in the Hartswater magistrate’s court on Thursday after the brutal murder of an elderly couple and their daughter in the Northern Cape.

Shocked residents and farmers from surrounding areas took to the streets in cars, bakkies and tractors ahead of their appearance in a “march” against the killings.

Danie, 83, and Breggie Brand, 73, and their daughter Elzabie, 54, were found dead in open fields around the Taung area on Tuesday. A massive search was carried out when the family went missing after allegedly being attacked on their property in Hartswater.

Danie’s Nissan Micra was found close to Taung and Elzabie's silver Mazda was found on the N18 close to Pudimoe after 11pm on Monday.

Five suspects were arrested on three counts of murder, kidnapping and theft of motor vehicles.

Family and the community, still reeling from shock, planned the “drive-by march”.

Farmers started to gather at the Magogong showgrounds from 7.30am. Hartswater community members planned to meet at the local hospital and members from the Christiana area planned to meet at Liba Afslaers.

The plan was to drive slowly past the local police station, court and church.

Organisers called for strict adherence to lockdown regulations, for marchers not to carry firearms and for no hate speech.

© TimesLIVE

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X