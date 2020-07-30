Data shows Western Cape Covid-19 cases are dropping

The Western Cape has not only passed its Covid-19 peak but the dreaded “long plateau” seems to have given way to a steady decline in cases, according to data presented during a provincial government press briefing on Wednesday.

Provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said sequencing of viral strands showed that during February and early March there were already about nine cases of local transmission, which helped to explain why the Western Cape was the first province to peak.

“There has now been a release of scientific reports that the sequencing of early cases show that there were at least nine separate community transmission events in late February early March, preceding the travel restrictions and lockdown,” he said.