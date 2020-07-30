Butt out, Bhisho
Buyeye hits back at Cogta MEC over threat to place metro under administration
Stay out of Nelson Mandela Bay — that is the warning from acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye amid a threat to place the municipality under administration.
Buyeye was responding on Monday to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha’s threat to invoke section 139 (1) (c) of the constitution, which would see the council dissolved and an administrator appointed to run the municipality until a fresh municipal election is held within three months...
