Butt out, Bhisho

Buyeye hits back at Cogta MEC over threat to place metro under administration

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 30 July 2020

Stay out of Nelson Mandela Bay — that is the warning from  acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye amid a threat to place the municipality under administration.

Buyeye was responding on Monday to Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha’s threat to invoke section 139 (1) (c) of the constitution, which would see the council dissolved and an administrator appointed to run the municipality until a fresh municipal election is held within three months...

