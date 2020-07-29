Parts of city’s western areas to be affected by water shutdown

Residents in parts of the Nelson Mandela Bay’s western areas will experience a water shutdown from Thursday morning.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the shutdown was to allow for the [new] Makro store to connect into the existing water network.

He said he was unable to say when the work would be completed, but updates on the progress would be provided.

During the operation, which would start at 8am, maintenance work would also be carried out on the pipeline in the western areas.

The affected areas include Rowallan Park below Baywest turn-off, Kabega, Morningside, Hunters, Parsons Ridge, Francis Evatt Park, Westering, Malabar and Cotswold.

Water tankers would be dispatched to Hunters SuperSPAR, MetLife Mall, Linton Spar and the Malabar Community Hall.

The municipality has apologised for the inconvenience.