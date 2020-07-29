Murder trial delayed due to lack of interpreter
The murder trial of a 26-year-old Kleinskool man which was meant to begin on Wednesday hit a snag when it emerged that the Port Elizabeth High Court had a shortage of interpreters.
Defence advocate Jodine Coertzen, who represents Jerome Kiviets, told the court that though an interpreter had been secured she was informed on Wednesday morning the interpreter had a family emergency to attend to...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.