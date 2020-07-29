Murder trial delayed due to lack of interpreter

The murder trial of a 26-year-old Kleinskool man which was meant to begin on Wednesday hit a snag when it emerged that the Port Elizabeth High Court had a shortage of interpreters.



Defence advocate Jodine Coertzen, who represents Jerome Kiviets, told the court that though an interpreter had been secured she was informed on Wednesday morning the interpreter had a family emergency to attend to...

