‘His wig fell off and we realised who the shooter was’

Mourners tell of chaos at funeral as man in drag fires at Phumeza Pepeta, fatally wounding her

PREMIUM

When a man wearing a skirt, sunglasses, high heels and a wig pulled out a gun and fired at Phumeza Pepeta, mourners at Pepeta’s father’s funeral could not believe what they had witnessed.



Pepeta was fatally wounded in the shooting on Sunday at the Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, in front of her son, family and friends...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.