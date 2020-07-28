WATCH | Locals loot beer after SAB truck collapses on highway

Thirsty throats were soothed on Monday when locals stole beer after a Castle Lite truck lost its load on the Mabopane highway in Gauteng.

Videos of people rejoicing after the incident were shared on social media by various users.

In some of the videos, police officials can be seen on sight as motorists and nearby residents rush to grab beers, despite the ban on alcohol during lockdown level 3.

SAB confirmed to TimesLIVE it was aware of the incident.

Watch the videos below: