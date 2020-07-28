WATCH | Cash van blown open in daytime heist near Brits

A cash-in-transit van was blown apart during a brazen heist at a 4-way stop at Letlhabile, near Brits, in the North West.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said the cash van was travelling to a shopping centre at around 8am on Monday when it was hit head-on by a bakkie.

Shortly after, an armed gang opened fire on the van and ordered the guards out, said Muridili.