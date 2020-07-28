Timothy Omotoso trial postponed

The trial of rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso has been postponed in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

State prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein informed the court on Tuesday that the state had experienced a number of problems in consulting with witnesses and securing them to testify because of the national lockdown regulations.

Cerfontein also said she would now be assisted by advocate Dr Mkuseli Jokani.

She did not give reasons why state advocate Mujaahid Sandan was no longer on record.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face 97 charges, ranging from rape to racketeering, human trafficking and sexual assault.

At the start of their trial in February, all three pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Defence attorney Peter Daubermann said he had not been aware that the state was not ready to proceed.

Though not happy with the situation, he would not oppose the request for a postponement.

The case is expected back in court on October 6.

- HeraldLIVE