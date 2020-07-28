Timothy Omotoso due back in Port Elizabeth high court

Alleged sex pest and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso is expected back in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Omotoso and his co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face 97 charges in total ranging from rape to racketeering, human trafficking and sexual assault.

At the start of their trial in February, all three accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial has seen a number of setbacks since it began with defence attorney Peter Daubermann asking the court to dismiss the evidence of state witness Lerato Msibi, 30..

Daubermann claimed at the time that the state was conducting a trial by ambush and that Msibi had testified about allegations not contained in her statements to the police among other complaints.

Shortly after Daubermann questioned the state's handling of the case, prosecutor advocate Nceba Ntelwa withdrew from the matter with the NPA citing other work commitments for his withdrawal.

Senior state prosecutor Mujaahid Sandan has since taken over the matter and is assisted by advocate Ishmet Cerfontein.

Omotoso was arrested in April 2017 and has been in custody since while Sulani and Sitho were arrested later that same year and released on R2,000 bail each.