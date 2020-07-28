Sassa warns about fake e-mail meant to dupe the public and cause chaos

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned the public not to be duped by a fake e-mail doing the rounds in which an “official” calls for people to contact its offices regarding a tender for the three-year supply of food parcels in the Free State.

Sassa spokesperson Sandy Godlwana told TimesLIVE that the agency was concerned that members of the public “will find themselves having to pay money with the hope that they will get the tender, where this is fake and a scam”.

The fake correspondence has been sent in the name of Sassa regional executive manager Themba Matlou.

“This misinformation is devoid of truth and is tantamount to causing chaos and anarchy which may lead to unrest and the undesirable consequence of damage to government property,” said Matlou in a statement issued on Monday night.

“The process to appoint service providers has just started and is only an evaluation process. Successful bidders will be duly contacted through proper channels at an appropriate time.

“The agency warns all bidders against this scam and any other bid where people purport to take money claiming they are from Sassa.

“The social relief programme is intended to assist to meet basic needs of indigent persons by means of rendering temporary and immediate material assistance in response to a crisis.We are working around the clock to ensure that suitable service providers are appointed in line with Sassa supply chain prescripts,” he said.

