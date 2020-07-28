Couple missing, four held as drone finds daughter's body in Hartswater

The body of one of the missing women of the Brand family was found with the help of a drone in a veld early on Tuesday morning.

A massive search was launched after the disappearance of Danie Brand, 83, his wife Breggie, 73, and their daughter, Elzabie, 54, who had visited her parents at the weekend.

The elderly couple and their daughter went missing after they were allegedly attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater, Northern Cape, on Sunday.

AfriForum’s national spokesperson Marius Muller told TimesLIVE a family member who went to the couple’s home became suspicious after finding the house in a chaotic state.

Muller said blood stains were found in the house and their vehicles were missing.