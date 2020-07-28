Accused in Sandra Munsamy 'kidnapping' claims he's being forced to plead guilty

One of the four men charged with the high-profile, multimillion-rand kidnapping of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy claims he has been emotionally abused and forced by his co-accused to plead guilty.

This emerged when the fourth accused in the matter, a 35-year-old Mozambican from the Msholozi area, near KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, gave evidence in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The matter had been set down for a bail application in respect of accused three and four.

The Hawks previously made an application to bar the media from identifying or photographing the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case.

TimesLIVE reported that accused one and three are South Africans, and accused two and four are Mozambicans. None have been named.

They face charges related to kidnapping, attempted murder, extortion, robbery with aggravated circumstances and entering and remaining in the country without a valid permit, a count which is expected to be dropped against the two South Africans after investigators are understood to have verified their citizenship.

Munsamy, a key figure in the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire, was allegedly kidnapped by armed men, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that spanned six months. Hawks detectives found the businesswoman alive and shackled in a house in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, in November, 162 days after she disappeared.

The Hawks said her captors had demanded a ransom of R140m.

Accused number four's attorney, Thobile Sigcau, deposed an affidavit on behalf of his client which highlighted why he should be granted bail.

Reading the contents into the record, Sigcau said his client lived at a home in the Msholozi area with his mother and girlfriend and had three minor children.