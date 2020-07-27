WATCH | Video of heated arrest in Port Elizabeth goes viral

A Port Elizabeth student arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving recklessly in the Linton Grange area, made a brief appearance in the St Alban’s Prison Court on Monday.

The case against Dewald Peens, 23, was postponed to September 10 for further investigation and so that he can appoint a legal representative.

A video of Peens’s arrest has since gone viral.

He was pulled over by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro police after allegedly using his cellphone while driving recklessly on Saturday afternoon.

While the police maintain that Peens had resisted arrest and used the K-word during the altercation, a bystander alleged in a post on Facebook that Peens was threatened for being white.

The incident was filmed by his friend outside the Engen garage in Linton Grange.

It is further alleged that Peens was not in possession of his driver’s licence when he was pulled over by the police.

He faces provisional charges of reckless and negligent driving and crimen injuria as a result of the alleged racial slur.

He was released later that night on R500 bail.

In the short video clip, three members of the metro police can be seen struggling to put Peens into the back of the police van.

He can be heard asking them to stop strangling him.

The friend who posted the video on Facebook alleged that the police officers had told him “this is how we treat white people” and that his shirt was torn during the spat.

He also suffered injuries to his neck.

By Monday morning the video had already been viewed more than 21,000 times.