Two doctors, two nurses in North West die from Covid-19 in the past week

The North West health department has been rocked by the deaths of four medical workers in a single week due to Covid-19.

Two doctors and two nurses have died from the virus, the office of health MEC Madoda Sambatha said on Monday.

“We have sadly learnt of the passing of Dr Lomalisa Litenye and Dr Florah Makama. As if that was not enough, the province lost two nurses over the past week. We are saddened by the loss of these health professionals,” said Sambatha.