Teen killed as concrete street sign falls on him
“I doubt I will ever look at signage on the side of the road again.”
These were the words of Ward 19 councillor Gama Maqula after a concrete street sign on the corner of Tonjeni and Mkuli Streets in Zwide fell on his nephew Siyamthanda Maqula, 16, killing the boy on impact. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.