Teen killed as concrete street sign falls on him

“I doubt I will ever look at signage on the side of the road again.”



These were the words of Ward 19 councillor Gama Maqula after a concrete street sign on the corner of Tonjeni and Mkuli Streets in Zwide fell on his nephew Siyamthanda Maqula, 16, killing the boy on impact. ..

