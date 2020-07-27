Nearly 300 new deaths recorded as SA reports lowest daily rise in cases since end of June

The figures announced on Monday mean there have now been 452,529 cases across SA since the start of the pandemic.

The health ministry also announced 298 new deaths, of which 91 from the Free State, 77 from the Eastern Cape, 61 from Gauteng, 36 from Western Cape, 13 from Mpumalanga, 11 from North West and nine from KwaZulu-Natal.

"This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 7,067," the ministry said.

Of the new cases, nearly 2,200 were recorded in Gauteng and just under 2,000 were recorded in KZN. The third biggest jump in cases was in the Free State, where more than 700 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Of the total number of cases, most are in Gauteng (162,319), followed by the Western Cape (92,600), the Eastern Cape (74,231) and KwaZulu-Natal (65,982).

The North West is on 17,604 confirmed cases, followed by the Free State (7,222), Mpumalanga (11,386), Limpopo (7,260) and the Northern Cape (3,875).

Fifty cases have not been allocated.

