Husband held after estranged wife shot dead at dad’s funeral

A Bay man who allegedly shot his estranged wife at her father’s funeral on Sunday is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after the shooting, at the Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle.

The woman, 45-year-old Phumeza Pepeta, was rushed to hospital and later died.

Pepeta was a Nelson Mandela Chamber of Business top 40 under 40 achiever in 2014.

Police Captain Gerda Swart said fighting the scourge of gender-based violence should not stop until those responsible for attacks on vulnerable women and children were arrested and sent to prison.

“A 55-year-old murder suspect was arrested on Sunday, for the murder of his estranged wife while she was attending a funeral in Matanzima Cemetery in KwaNobuhle.

“It is alleged that at about 10am, the victim was at the cemetery when she was approached by the suspect, who fired a shot, injuring her.

“The victim was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.”

Swart said the suspect was arrested on the scene and the firearm seized.

“The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis [and] the suspect will appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder,” she said.