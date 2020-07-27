Help needed to identify murder victim

Bethelsdorp detectives have asked for the public’s help in tracing the next of kin of a man who was found murdered in Booysen Park.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Monday, at about 10.25am, a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a man who informed them that the body of an adult male was lying at the side of the gravel road between Greenbushes and Standford Road in Booysen Park.

The deceased, a black male between the age of 30 and 40, had sustained several wounds to the head and face and gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

Naidu said police suspected the man was murdered elsewhere before his body was dumped at the side of the road.

A case of murder is under investigation, she said.

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact detective Tandiswa Nobebe on 067-403-1910, SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041-404-3005 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Alternatively, contact the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous, Naidu said.