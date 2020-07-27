Eskom board member resigns over 'fundamental differences of principle'

Eskom board member Sifiso Dabengwa resigned from the embattled parastatal because he disagreed with his colleagues over the cancellation of a tender.

In his resignation letter to public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, which was seen by TimesLIVE, Dabengwa says his decision was related to the findings of an investigation regarding a “fuel oil tender”.

The details of the tender or the investigation are not clear.

Interim chairperson of the Eskom board, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, announced Dabengwa's resignation in a short statement on Monday. He did not give reasons for his departure.

In his resignation letter, dated July 21, Dabengwa reveals that Eskom's board was presented with a report by advocate Wim Trengove, with the report coming as a result of a complaint Dabengwa raised over information provided by management to the board to have a tender cancelled.