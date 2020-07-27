Congregants pray for robbers who were shot dead while robbing them in Centurion church

A pastor and a congregant have recalled how three gunmen stormed their church in Centurion, disrupting a Sunday service by firing shots and taking cellphones and jewellery.

Pastor Kobus Erasmus of Querencia ministries in Centurion, Tshwane, told TimesLIVE on Monday that the incident took place as he was about to say the last prayer.

“We were singing the last hymn, just before I was about to say the last prayer.

“We were shocked beyond words because we were in a church and within seconds everything changed.

“The men came in with loaded firearms. One of the gunmen hit me with the front of the gun on the head, gangster style. He told me to lie down but I could not because I have a broken hip. He took my cellphone,” Erasmus said.