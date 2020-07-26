Police seek armed robbery suspects

Police in Port Elizabeth have warned residents against the buying of stolen property.

This come after a business robbery in Korsten at about 8pm on Saturday.

It is alleged that the 40-year-old complainant was about to enter a warehouse when he was accosted by two unknown males, who proceeded to point firearms at him.

They demanded he hand over his gun.

The man was then ushered into the warehouse, where he noticed that all the other staff members were lying on the floor, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

A total of eight suspects then loaded TVs, generators and tyres into the company’s vehicle.

An Opel Corsa sedan and a Isuzu bakkie belonging to two staff members were also stolen.

Naidu said all three vehicles were later found abandoned in various areas in Kwazakele.

No arrests have been made and a case of business robbery is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects or the stolen items should contact Detective John Lepan on 082-457-4927.

Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Major-General Thembisile Patekile warned that the purchasing of stolen property was a criminal offence and those found liable would be prosecuted.