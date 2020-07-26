New book debunks tobacco truisms
The government’s tobacco ban under the state of disaster regulations has ignited considerable debate.
As locally-produced cigarettes and those from across the border find their way into smokers’ hands illegally, so the argument is made that SA is losing out on billions of rand in tax revenue...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.